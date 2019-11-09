Colts move Chad Kelly to the active roster

Getty Images

He’s back. At least for now.

Quarterback Chad Kelly, who seemed to be on track to getting a chance to start in Denver before a Halloween party gone awry ended his time with the Broncos, has been elevated to the Indianapolis active roster, a day before a Week 10 game against the Dolphins.

The move comes at a time when the status of starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett remains uncertain. Coach Frank Reich said Friday that Brissett’s availability will be a game-time decision. He injured an MCL last Sunday against the Steelers.

Kelly would serve as the backup to Brian Hoyer, if Hoyer gets the start. It had appeared that Kelly would become the No. 2 quarterback in Indy after serving a two-game suspension arising from last year’s legal entanglement, but the Colts pounced on Hoyer after he was cut by the Patriots. Kelly was released after his suspension ended, and then he joined the Colts’ practice squad.

The Colts also elevated receiver Marcus Johnson to the 53-man roster, and they waived wide receiver Deon Cain and defensive tackle Kyle Peko.