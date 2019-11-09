Cowboys aim to “take [the] wheels out” of Vikings’ running game

Posted by Mike Florio on November 9, 2019, 11:37 AM EST
As Vikings receiver Adam Thielen said after the Minnesota offense fell flat against the Bears, the passing game will have to step up on those days when the running game isn’t working. The Cowboys think that the Vikings’ passing game won’t step up, so they’re planning to shut down the running game.

“Rule No. 1 is to take their wheels out,” Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said, via Mitchell Gladstone of the Dallas Morning News. “If they can’t run the ball, what do they have to do? We’ve got to take their leading rusher out and make them one-dimensional.”

Their leading rusher is Dalvin Cook, who has become one of the finest running backs in the league. He’s performed so well this season that even a solid day — 71 yards against the Chiefs — is regarded as a bad day.

“I played against [Cook] at Florida State, so I know he’s got juice,” Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith said, via Gladstone. “But we’re looking forward to the challenge of playing against the guy that’s leading the league in rushing.”

Cook has the most yards this year, with 894. Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has 881, but his team has played one fewer game.

If the Cowboys can indeed put the clamps on Cook, the question becomes whether quarterback Kirk Cousins can get it done. And it’s smart for Dallas to focus on the run and to dare Cousins to beat them. He has shown a hyperawareness of the circumstances of a given game, and he seems to grip the ball a little too tightly and to think a little too much in a big spot.

As regular-season spots go, they don’t get much bigger than Week 10, in Dallas, against the Cowboys, under the lights, before an audience that will land somewhere between 25 and 30 million. And it gives Cousins his latest best chance to change the narrative that he can’t perform well when the stakes are high.

16 responses to “Cowboys aim to “take [the] wheels out” of Vikings’ running game

  1. Go for it, then they will screen pass the heck out of you. You see, Cook is dangerous in many facets. If you stop one, you have to now worry about another.

  4. The Cowboys have the additional benefit of a “vaunted” Viking defense quickly establishing a reputation for coming up small in big games, and I’d consider this a big game.

  7. Easier said then done Diggs is due for a big game if this is their gamplan expect a bunch of bootleg screen and play action Vikings 24-17

  10. Make Kirk play QB.

    This guy folds like a lawn chair when under pressure and the game is put completely on him.

    Dallas will take away Diggs. Of course the Vikings will try to establish the run game with Cook, but if they get behind and the game is on Kirk then Dallas comes away with the W.

  11. In other words, put the game in the hands of Cousins. Because we all know what his record is in big games, in prime time games, and in games against teams with winning records. These stats are all common knowledge and yet Spielman decided to spend $84 million gauranteed, makes you wonder if the Vikings should be using a Wonderlic test before hiring a GM instead of using it on potential draft picks.

  12. Winning this game can put momentum into the second half of the year. Great quarterbacks are cool under pressure and find a way to win. He’s got the talent & he has talent around him, he just needs to get it straight in his head & focus.

  13. This plan worked well for the Eagles.

    As always with the Vikings, it comes down to their olines ability or inability to block. Whoever loses the battle in the trenches will likely be in for a long day.

  15. This isn’t about Cousins, it’s about the Vikings defense. They haven’t played well in big games. They let a backup QB march up and down the field last week. They couldn’t hold the lead.

    If I had told you last week Cousins would throw 3 TD passes with no turnovers and Mahommes wasn’t starting for KC, you’d surely say Minnesota is going to win that game.

  16. This is a sneaky must-win for the Cowboys with the Patriots coming up and Dallas 0-2 in NFC non division games. I think if they get to 6-3 they probably have enough winnable games to make the playoffs. At 5-4 it would be tough.

