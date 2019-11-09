Greg Hardy loses UFC fight in Moscow

Getty Images

Former Panthers and Cowboys defensive end Greg Hardy had another UFC fight today in Moscow, and it did not go well.

Hardy was matched up with one of the UFC’s top heavyweights, the Russian Alexander Volkov, and Volkov picked him apart for an easy victory. It was a unanimous decision, with all three judges awarding all three rounds to Volkov.

In his previous UFC fights, Hardy had been handed overmatched opponents who didn’t stand much of a chance against him. Volkov is a good mixed martial artist who was a huge favorite to beat Hardy. If anything Hardy exceeded expectations by going the distance.

The UFC seems committed to giving Hardy more chances, and Hardy is out of chances in the NFL, so he’s likely to continue his MMA career.

Hardy now has a record of 2-2, with one no contest, in his five official UFC fights.