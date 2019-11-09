Josh Gordon, Jadeveon Clowney, Duane Brown exit injury report for Monday night

AP

They didn’t practice on Thursday or Friday due to injury, but they’ll both play on Monday night.

Seahawks tackle Duane Brown (biceps, knee) and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (toe, knee) have exited the injury report in advance of Monday night’s game against the 49ers. Both practiced only on a limited basis on Saturday, but neither has an official injury designation for the game, which means they’ll definitely play.

Receiver Josh Gordon (ankle) also has no designation for the Week 10 game. He practiced on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday before participating fully on Saturday.

Only two Seahawks appear on the final report, both with the “questionable” label: guard Phil Haynes (ankle) and safety Lano Hill (elbow).