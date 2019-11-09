Odell Beckham’s uniform-compliance complaints have some merit

Posted by Mike Florio on November 9, 2019, 9:17 PM EST
Getty Images

When it comes to the NFL’s enforcement of uniform-compliance rules against Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Beckham believes that the league doesn’t treat him fairly. In one specific respect, he has a point.

Per a league source, game officials should not have immediately removed Beckham from the Week Two game against the Jets due to a non-conforming visor. Instead, Beckham should have been required to replace the visor at the next change of possession.

As explained earlier this week, game officials did not enforce the rules against Beckham and teammate Jarvis Landry as aggressively as they should have during last Sunday’s game at Denver. Instead of being allowed to find appropriate cleats at halftime, they should have been required to make the adjustment during the next time the offense left the field.

In Week Two, Beckham’s removal came during the first drive of an eventual 23-3 win over the Jets. He had made an impressive one-handed catch to give the Browns a first and goal. By the time third and goal unfolded (the Browns failed to score a touchdown on the play), Beckham was on the sidelines, changing his visor because it was too dark. Beckham should have been permitted to remain on the field.

Yes, it happened eight weeks ago. Sure, the Browns still won by 20. But it shows that, when it comes to Beckham, there’s a heightened sensitivity that quite possibly doesn’t apply to other players. Although some would say that Beckham wouldn’t have these issues if he simply wore conforming equipment, the league definitely seems to have a specific interest in him that it doesn’t have in other players not named Odell Beckham.

9 responses to “Odell Beckham’s uniform-compliance complaints have some merit

  1. It’s honestly ridiculous that Beckham was required to change his visor. I see plenty of players on other teams wearing tinted visors during both day and prime-time games. I can’t for the life of me figure out why he was required to change when others are permitted to wear them.

    Not a Browns or Beckham fan, really, just wondering aloud about the way the NFL selectively enforces the rules.

  2. How about just worry about your opponent more then what you wear. A team of fashionistas. Shave gate, shoe gate, watch gate, commercial gate, talk about the Giants gate. They worry more about this stuff then their opponents.

  4. Of course they target repeat offenders. Do you think Vontaze Burfict gets watched a little closer than other players? Of course he does, but that’s his fault. These guys are: a) too stupid to change, or b) too arrogant to change. It’s low hanging fruit for officials, but it’s up to the player to change.

  5. It’s not rocket science.
    Just wear what the team allows you to wear.
    He’s like a little kid testing his parents to see how much he can get away with.
    The trouble is that his punishment is going to be a lot worse than no Xbox or no trip to McDonald’s.

  7. Reporter—High expectations this year for Cleveland. Ten’s of millions of dollars paid out in free agency and a plethora of 1st round picks, and still only two win’s and six losses on the season. What do you think of all of this?

    OB- I can’t believe they made me change my shoes. It’s very unfair. I wish PFT would do a story on the injustice of it all.

  8. johnnycantread says:
    November 9, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    It’s not rocket science.
    Just wear what the team allows you to wear.
    ———————————————————————————–
    Not sure this team is sufficiently organized to be relied on for confirming uniforms or anything else.

