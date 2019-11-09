Raiders add Dion Jordan

Getty Images

As the Raiders continue an unlikely playoff push, they’ve added another pass rusher to the roster.

Dion Jordan, the third overall pick in the 2013 draft, has been signed by the Raiders.

The Dolphins traded up to No. 3 to select Jordan, whose career has been derailed repeatedly by suspensions. He didn’t play in 2015 or 2016, and he joined the Seahawks in 2017, spending two years in Seattle.

Jordan has four career starts, 43 total appearances, and 8.5 sacks.

In May, the NFL suspended Jordan 10 games for violating the PED policy. With Oakland recently completing its 10th week of the season, Jordan apparently received clearance to join a team; on the team’s official website, Jordan is listed on the active roster.

The Raiders also waived linebacker Quentin Poling and officially announced the signing of safety D.J. Swearinger and the placement of safety Karl Joseph on injured reserve.