Seattle was Josh Gordon’s destination of choice “for a long time”

AP

Seahawks receiver Josh Gordon had wanted to play in Seattle for a while.

“Actually, yes for a long time,” he told reporters on Saturday. “Me and Russ[ell Wilson] have been talking about it for a long time, for a while behind the scenes, how nice it would be. . . . [H]ere I am.”

Gordon, who was claimed on waivers eight days ago, called the transition to the Seahawks “smooth.”

“A great environment, a great football team, and organization,” he said. “I’m really happy to be here.”

Gordon said that his relationship with Wilson dates back four or five years.

“I admire his game,” Gordon said of Wilson. “I think maybe he respected mine mutually. I love the way he plays, it’s as simple as that. He’s a great ball player, he can make it happen from pretty much anywhere. . . . I guess we kind of just kept tabs on each other from time to time, and mutually admired each other’s game and saying, ‘What’s up?’ That’s about it. We always talked football, and I think we built some type of relationship prior to me getting here. It’s pretty nice to have that.”

As happy as he is to be in Seattle, Gordon said he was surprised to be waived by the Patriots.

“[W]e all know it’s a business,” Gordon said. “Your time can be short-lived anywhere. You never know what could happen day to day in the NFL. But that was the decision they made and I’m glad to be here now.”

Gordon added that he’s “extremely excited” to play for Seattle, and it looks like he will indeed be playing on Monday night against the 49ers. Coach Pete Carroll said Saturday there’s a “good chance” Gordon will play. Chances are it’s better than good.