Aaron Rodgers wants Aaron Jones mentioned in MVP conversation

Getty Images

The Packers stopped Christian McCaffrey just short of the end zone on the final play of the game in Green Bay’s 24-16 victory.

McCaffrey scored one touchdown Sunday, his 14th of the season, but Packers running back Aaron Jones had three, giving him 14 for the season.

Aaron Rodgers wants his running back to get some MVP love now.

“I know Christian is a very talented player, and he’s been mentioned in the MVP race, so maybe it’s time to start talking about Aaron Jones,” Rodgers said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press Gazette.

McCaffrey, though, has Kyle Allen as his quarterback. Jones has Rodgers, who almost annually is in the MVP conversation.

McCaffrey also has 233 touches for 1,385 yards this season, including 185 carries for 989 yards. Jones has 170 touches for 943 yards, including 135 rushes for 589 yards.

McCaffrey has scored 38.2 percent of his team’s points. Jones has scored 33.6 percent of his.

More than likely, if history holds, neither has much of a chance to win the MVP award. It more often than not goes to a quarterback.

Adrian Peterson was the last running back to win the official AP MVP award, taking it in 2012.

Rodgers has a better shot to win the MVP award than either McCaffrey or Jones.

McCaffrey, though, does have a shot at the offensive player of the year award. Jones would have to catch up in scrimmage yards to enter that conversation.