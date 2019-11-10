Adam Vinatieri misses another extra point

Getty Images

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is continuing to struggle through a rough season.

The 46-year-old Vinatieri, one of the greatest kickers in NFL history, missed yet another extra point today against the Dolphins. He’s now 14-for-20 on extra points this season.

That’s a brutally bad 70 percent, which would be the worst season in NFL history for any kicker with at least 20 extra point attempts.

Vinatieri has had a great career and deserves to be treated respectfully, but at some point soon the Colts may need to make the difficult decision that he just doesn’t have it anymore, and they can’t afford to let him lose another game for them.