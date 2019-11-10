Amari Cooper is good to go tonight; Trae Waynes won’t play

Getty Images

The Cowboys will have receiver Amari Cooper tonight against the Vikings.

The team had listed him as questionable with knee and ankle injuries but expected him to play.

Dallas already had ruled out swing tackle Cameron Fleming (calf). The Cowboys’ other inactives are receiver Cedrick Wilson, receiver Devin Smith, offensive guard Adam Redmond, defensive end Joe Jackson, defensive tackle Trysten Hill and linebacker Luke Gifford.

Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes won’t play tonight.

Waynes has an ankle injury that will keep him out. The Vikings listed him as questionable in their status report.

Mike Hughes will start for him.

The Vikings already had ruled out receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring), defensive tackle Linval Joseph (knee) and safety Andrew Sendejo (groin). Their other inactives are offensive tackle Oli Udoh, offensive guard Dru Samia and center Brett Jones.

Jaleel Johnson will start for Joseph and Bisi Johnson will replace Thielen.