Antonio Brown's meeting with the league will happen in South Florida

Posted by Mike Florio on November 10, 2019, 10:56 AM EST
On Thursday, the NFL finally will meet with free-agent receiver Antonio Brown regarding an investigation sparked two months ago today, when he was sued for sexual assault and rape. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the meeting will occur in South Florida.

The selection location underscores the reality that the league continues to be in fact-finding mode, and that a final decision won’t be made in the immediate future, possibly for several more weeks. Based on the things Brown says at the meeting, investigators may need to chase other leads and follow up on other facts in the overriding effort to determine who is, and who isn’t, telling the truth.

Obviously, someone is — and someone isn’t. The accuser, who reportedly met with the league for 10 hours, believes that Brown sexually assaulted and raped her. Brown denies all of it. Given the league’s P.R.-driven urgency to police the private lives of its players, the NFL’s in-house justice system will sift through the facts and render a verdict.

Thursday’s session with Brown will go a long way toward fueling that judgment, as he meets with the league regarding the situation for a first time. Eventually, Brown could be summoned to the league office for a session with the Commissioner that could result in a suspension. If the league eventually decides, under a standard much lower than the criminal-court bar of proof beyond a reasonable doubt, that Brown did indeed commit rape, the suspension could wipe out not only the balance of his 2019 season, but also all of 2020 — and possibly beyond.

  2. Let say, for argument’s sake, that everything he’s been accused of doing in private is a complete lie, and he’s completely innocent.

    His PUBLIC actions over the past 9 months have made him near unemployable.

  3. If this were some no-namer, the league wouldn’t bother with a meeting. He’d be gone and never to return. Please do the same with AB. His behavior lately clearly implies he needs major psychological help. Returning to football should be the least of his concerns.

  4. Brown quit on three teams in the past year. He no longer wants to play football. Even if he were to be cleared for play today, he’d quit again tomorrow. I don’t blame Brown for walking away from football. He’s a little guy and the sport is pretty violent. I believe the shot he took from Vontaze Burfict a couple years ago had a major impact on his will to take another hit. The theatrics he’s been displaying for us and the media, and all the attention he receives from acting peculiar, would serve him well if he wanted to have his own reality TV show. The American public is a big consumer of stuff like this. He could make more money than he ever made playing football, and he wouldn’t have to take any hits across the middle.

