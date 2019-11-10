Bengals offer little resistance as Ravens lead 28-10 at halftime

Getty Images

Coming off their victory over the Patriots, the Ravens weren’t going to let the Bengals turn into a trap game.

Baltimore has taken care of business early, scoring up a storm on the Bengals to take a 28-10 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Tight end Mark Andrews has touchdown catches of 2 and 17 yards. Mark Ingram has a 1-yard touchdown run. And Marcus Peters returned an interception 89 yards for a touchdown.

In three games with the Ravens, Peters has two interceptions returned for touchdowns.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is 11-for-12 for 180 yards and the two touchdowns to Andrews. Jackson completed his first 10 passes of the day.

The Ravens have 246 yards.

Rookie Ryan Finley, making his first start after the Bengals benched Andy Dalton, threw the pick-six but rebounded with a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Eifert with 26 seconds remaining in the first half. Finley is 8-for-14 for 84 yards.