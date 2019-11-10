Bills tie Browns after sacking Baker Mayfield for a safety

Getty Images

The Bills missed a short field goal that would have given them a lead at halftime. They still don’t have the lead, but they have forged a tie.

Tremaine Edmunds sacked Baker Mayfield in the end zone for a safety with 10:53 remaining in the third quarter.

It knotted the game 9-9.

The Bills could have the halftime lead, but Stephen Hauschka was wide left on a 34-yard attempt with 16 seconds remaining in the first half.

They now have a chance to take the lead again after a free kick following the safety.