Browns get eight tries from inside the 3-yard line and fail to score

The Browns threatened to run away with their game against the Bills early. Already leading 6-0, the Browns reached the Buffalo 1-yard line on their second drive.

But the Browns were turned away with no points despite seven snaps from the 1-yard line and another from the 2.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer was called for pass interference on Odell Beckham on the first play from the 1-yard line, resetting the downs. Nick Chubb lost a yard to the 2-yard line and then gained a yard to the 1-yard line on the next two snaps.

Tre'Davious White was called for pass interference on Beckham on third down, resetting the downs yet again.

Chubb was stopped short on first down; Baker Mayfield misfired on a pass to Beckham in the end zone; and Chubb was stopped for no gain on third down.

On fourth down from the 1-yard line, Freddie Kitchens elected to go for it and Chubb was stopped for a 2-yard loss.

Defensive tackle Corey Liuget, Shaq Lawson, White, Poyer and Tremaine Edmunds all came up big for the Bills on the goal line.

Officially, it was a 14-play drive, the Browns’ longest of the season, plus the two pass interference penalties. So the Browns got 16 chances to score. They didn’t.

The Browns remain in the lead 6-0 at the start of the second quarter.