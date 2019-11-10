Browns lead Bills 9-7 at half despite red zone woes

Getty Images

Three of the Browns’ five first-half possessions got into the red zone. They have nine points at halftime.

Cleveland scored a touchdown and missed the extra point. They turned it over on downs inside the 5-yard line on another possession. And they settled for a chip-shot field goal after three more failed chances inside the 5.

The Browns officially have run nine plays inside the Buffalo 4-yard line for minus-1 yard. They also got two pass interference penalties on two other snaps.

So despite 11 tries from inside the Buffalo 4-yard line, the Browns got only three points out of two drives. The Browns turned it over on downs on a 14-play drive, and they got a field goal on a 13-play drive.

The Browns’ only touchdown came on a 17-yard pass from Baker Mayfield to Jarvis Landry on the opening drive. Landry’s taunting penalty cost the Browns on the extra point as Austin Seibert was wide right.

Landry has six catches for 64 yards and the score. Odell Beckham drew two pass interference penalties in the end zone but has only one catch for 16 yards after Mayfield promised to force it into him. Beckham has six targets.

Mayfield is 13-of-20 for 124 yards and a touchdown.

Kareem Hunt has debuted with the Browns, getting three carries for 26 yards. Nick Chubb has 14 carries for 82 yards, but the Bills have stymied him near the goal line.

The Bills could have the halftime lead but Stephen Hauschka was wide left on a 34-yard attempt with 16 seconds remaining in the first half.

Josh Allen is 8-for-17 for 102 yards. He scored the team’s only touchdown on a 10-yard run.