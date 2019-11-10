Browns score on 11th goal-to-go play of day, pulling out 19-16 win

AP

The Browns failed to get into the end zone on their first 10 goal-to-go plays of the day. They finally converted on the 11th to rally for a 19-16 victory over the Bills.

Stephen Hauschka had a chance to tie it with 22 seconds remaining, but his 53-yard attempt was wide left. It was his fifth consecutive miss from 50 yards and beyond.

The Browns ended a four-game losing streak and got their first home victory of the season in moving to 3-6. The Bills fell to 6-3.

The Browns had all kinds of trouble in the red zone, turning it over on downs inside the Buffalo 5-yard line on one drive and settling for a field goal on another.

But Baker Mayfield threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Rashard Higgins with 1:44 remaining to complete a clutch 10-play, 82-yard drive.

Mayfield went 26-of-38 for 238 yards and two touchdowns. Landry caught nine passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. Odell Beckham caught five for 57.

Kareem Hunt had four rushes for 30 yards and and seven catches for 44 yards in his Browns’ debut.

Josh Allen went 22-of-41 for 266 yards and ran for two scores.