Buccaneers come back to beat the Cardinals

Getty Images

The Buccaneers made plenty of mistakes, but caught a break late for a rare home win.

Rare, because they hadn’t been home in seven weeks, but also for the way it went down.

The Bucs came back for a 30-27 over the Cardinals, in a game with plenty of strange calls and no-calls.

The Buccaneers (3-6) benefitted from a dubious defensive pass interference call in the fourth quarter.

Officials gave the penalty after reviewing a play on which Mike Evans was taken down just over the goal line, but the ball was so far over his head not even Mike Evans would have caught it.

That set up a Peyton Barger touchdown, and took the energy away from a Cardinals (3-6-1) team which had played cleaner football throughout the day.

Wide receiver Christian Kirk had six catches for 138 yards and three touchdowns, but the Cards were left looking for a pass interference call that never came (and wasn’t reviewed) on the final play of the game.

The Bucs turned the ball over three times — two Jameis Winston interceptions and a Ronald Jones fumble without being touched — with problems were top-to-bottom. Coach Bruce Arians tried to challenge a play in the fourth quarter when he didn’t have a challenge, losing a timeout they could have ostensibly used.

But those issues may fade from memory, as the Bucs enjoy a night home to celebrate.