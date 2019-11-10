Christian Kirk’s breakout game a “long time coming”

Getty Images

Sunday is what Christian Kirk expected all season. It’s what he hopes happens the rest of the season.

Kirk, who played a season with Kyler Murray at Texas A&M, caught six passes for 138 yards and three touchdowns in the breakout game he’s been anticipating.

“Christian is special,” Murray said, via Kyle Odegard of the team website. “I know that. We all know that.”

Kirk had only 24 catches for 242 yards in the first four games before injuring his ankle. He missed three games before returning two weeks ago.

“After that big game in Baltimore, I felt like I was hitting my stride, and then the injury came,” Kirk said. “That was the most frustrating part. To get back out here post-injury and have a good game, and just contribute to try to help this team win. The most frustrating part is I haven’t been on the field for a win yet.”

Kirk had three touchdowns in his first 18 games. His three on Sunday were a “long time coming,” Kirk said.