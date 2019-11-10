Christian Kirk’s second TD ties it up for Cards

Getty Images

Former Heisman winners Kyler Murray and Jameis Winston are taking turns making plays, but Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk might be making the biggest splash.

The Cardinals and Bucs are tied 20-20 in the third quarter, after Kirk just hauled in a 69-yard touchdown.

It was Kirk’s second of the day so far, as he caught a 33-yarder earlier, as the two teams have traded shots.

Jameis Winston overcame an early interception, and is moving the ball around effectively to his backs and tight ends. Mike Evans isn’t freaking out the way he has lately (378 yards the last two weeks), but the Bucs are moving the ball.