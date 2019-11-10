Cordy Glenn not expected to play Sunday

Getty Images

The Bengals have played without two projected offensive starters for the entire regular season and they knew during the week that wide receiver A.J. Green would remain out for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

While Green’s ankle injury ruled him out, there was some hope that left tackle Cordy Glenn would finally make it on the field. Glenn was listed as questionable after a full week of practice with the team, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports he is not expected to play and that it remains unclear when or if he’ll make that step.

Glenn’s been out with a concussion and it has been a rocky ride this season as he served a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team over the handling of the injury earlier this year.

Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick and guard Alex Redmond are also out for the Bengals, who will be trying to avoid an 0-9 start in Ryan Finley‘s first game as their starting quarterback.