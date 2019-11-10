Cowboys cut Vikings’ lead to 14-7 on Michael Gallup touchdown

Getty Images

The Cowboys vowed to figure out why they are getting off to slow starts and fix it. That will have to wait until next week.

The Cowboys got off to another slow start against the Vikings.

Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph scored two touchdowns, on two catches of 1-yard, before the Cowboys got on the scoreboard.

Michael Gallup caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott with 8:08 remaining in the second quarter. It cut the Vikings’ lead to 14-7.

The anticipated showdown between Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott has not materialized yet. Cook has eight carries for 28 yards and Elliott eight for 29. But Cook has burned the Cowboys defense with three catches for 69 yards.