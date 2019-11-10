Cowboys take first lead on Amari Cooper’s toe-tapping touchdown

Getty Images

Amari Cooper has made three catches along the sideline that seemed impossible in real time.

His most recent, a 12-yard touchdown, has given the Cowboys their first lead, 21-20.

It’s been that kind of game, with spectacular catches from both teams.

Cooper also had a 13-yarder in the seven-play, 75-yard go-ahead drive. He now has seven catches for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Dak Prescott is 17-of-27 for 247 yards and three touchdowns.

The Vikings drove to a field goal on their first possession of the second half. They now have settled for chip-shot kicks after reaching the Cowboys 8 and Cowboys 9 on their last two possessions.

The Vikings have lost right guard Josh Kline, who is ruled out with a concussion.