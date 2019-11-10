Devonta Freeman out with ankle injury

Getty Images

The Falcons may be closing out one of the upsets of the season, and they may be doing it without their leading rusher.

The team announced that running back Devonta Freeman was out for the rest of the game with an ankle injury.

While that doesn’t help, the Falcons are up 20-9 on the Saints early in the fourth quarter.

The Falcons have put together touchdown drives that spanned 17 and 13 plays, and the Saints have come undone amid penalties and their own injuries. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore was announced as questionable to return with a thigh injury, but the Saints offense hasn’t performed at all against the 1-7 Falcons.