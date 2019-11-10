Dolphins upset Colts for second win in a row

Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are on a winning streak.

In a stunning turn of events, the team that had previously looked like one of the worst in NFL history has now won two in a row after beating the Colts 16-12 in Indianapolis today.

The Colts just couldn’t get out of their own way. Brian Hoyer, starting in place of the injured Jacoby Brissett, threw three interceptions. And Adam Vinatieri missed an extra point, which meant they were down by four instead of three at the end of the game and needed a touchdown, not a field goal. The Colts’ offense fell short, and the Dolphins hung on.

Ryan Fitzpatrick was far from great, but he’s been consistent enough not to lose the game, and certainly an upgrade over Josh Rosen. The Dolphins are not a good team, but we can forget the stuff about them being one of the worst teams ever. They’re 2-7 and playing hard.

The Colts, on the other hand, have now fallen to 5-4. Not long ago they were the favorites to win the AFC South, but now they look like long shots to make the playoffs. And they look like they may need a new kicker, now.