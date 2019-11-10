Emmanuel Ogbah tore his pectoral Sunday

Getty Images

The Chiefs lost to the Titans on Sunday and they also lost a key piece of their defensive front.

Head coach Andy Reid said after the game that defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah tore his pectoral muscle during the 35-32 loss. Ogbah will likely miss the rest of the season as a result of the injury.

Ogbah joined the Chiefs in a trade with the Browns this year and has seen a lot of playing time on the Kansas City defensive line. He had 5.5 sacks in the first 10 games, including one of Ryan Tannehill on Sunday, to go with 32 tackles and a forced fumble.

Defensive end Frank Clark has been bothered by a neck injury recently and detailed how big an impact it has had on him after Sunday’s game. The Chiefs will face the Chargers next week before a bye week they can use to heal up a bit.