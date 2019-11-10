Falcons up 10-3 on Saints

Getty Images

The Falcons went into the bye week with questions about who was getting fired, and the answer turned out to be nobody.

Now, they’re playing the kind of football that would prevent such questions from being asked.

The Falcons are up 10-3 on the Saints in the second quarter, with the Saints playing uncharacteristically sloppy football.

Assisted by a bunch of Saints penalties (four already), Matt Ryan hit Austin Hooper for the touchdown that capped a 17-play drive. They’ve also run well enough to control the clock, and the Saints haven’t had much time to do anything.

In fact, the best pass of the day came from trick-play guy Taysom Hill, who lofted a back-shoulder throw to Michael Thomas, who tiptoed the line and helped them move into position for a field goal.