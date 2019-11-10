Giants lose Nate Solder to concussion, cut Jets lead to 14-13

Getty Images

The Giants lost left tackle Nate Solder during their last offensive drive, but they didn’t need him to score their second touchdown of Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Head coach Pat Shurmur elected to go for it on a fourth down from the Jets’ 39-yard-line and wide receiver Darius Slayton turned a short pass from Daniel Jones into a touchdown. A botched snap on the extra point led to punter Riley Dixon trying a wobbly pass for the end zone that was intercepted, so the Jets lead 14-13 in the second quarter.

Slayton also had the Giants’ first touchdown of the day as their offense found its footing once the Jets had raced out to a 14-0 lead on their first two possessions. The two Giants rookies have connected three times for 52 yards overall.

Solder has been ruled out with a concussion. Eric Smith, who is making his NFL debut, is now playing left tackle. The Giants are also without Mike Remmers, who is out with a back injury. Nick Gates is playing in his place.