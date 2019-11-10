Giants up 27-21 after Golden Tate’s second third quarter TD

Getty Images

The Jets forced the first turnover of Sunday’s game against the Giants and turned it into a touchdown, but the Giants have rallied back to take their first lead of the afternoon.

Golden Tate scored his second touchdown of the third quarter on a 15-yard throw from Daniel Jones and Bennie Fowler‘s two-point conversion put the Giants up 27-21 over their MetLife Stadium co-tenants.

Tate’s first touchdown came when he took a screen pass 61 yards for a touchdown while the Jets defense languidly pursued him toward the end zone. Darius Slayton caught a pair of touchdowns in the first half, so Jones has now thrown four of them.

That helps make up for his 17th turnover of the season. Jets safety Jamal Adams bowled over Saquon Barkley‘s indifferent block attempt and snatched the ball out of Jones’s hands on his way to a touchdown less than a minute into the second half. It’s been all Giants since then, however, and they may nab their third win of the season as a result.