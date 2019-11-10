It’s the Week 10 best bets

Getty Images

The #PFTPM/Chris Simms Unbuttoned Joint Mega-Picks Podcast culminates each week with our best bets. Simms and I share three wagers we’d definitely make, if we were inclined to wager.

It’s become a point of pride for Simms and me, and we’re currently deadlocked at 15-9 each this season. But I’m 5-1 over the last two weeks, and I’m feeling another 3-0 in the offing with my three selections for Week 10.

For the best bets, click the video. After all, we make our money not from betting but from whether you watch the videos. And if watching those videos has helped you make some money, give us some scratch by giving up some clicks.