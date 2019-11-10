Jamal Adams still sees a potential playoff berth for the Jets

AP

For plenty of Jets fans, “J-E-T-S” once again means “just end the season.” Don’t tell that to safety Jamal Adams.

The third-year safety, who was the best player on the field for either team on Sunday, told PFT by phone after Sunday’s 34-27 win over the Giants that if the Jets keep doing what they did today they’ll go to the playoffs.

“You mean next year, right?” I asked.

“This year!” Adams said.

I gently pointed out to him that with seven losses that may not be possible.

“We can do it!” Adams said. “If we keep doing what we did today, we can do it this year. We can go to the ‘ship.”

The schedule isn’t daunting, but they’ll surely need to run the table to have a chance. Next week, they go to Washington. Then comes a visit from the Raiders, they travel to the Bengals, they host the Dolphins, they travel to Baltimore, host the Steelers, and finish at Buffalo.

If they make an unlikely playoff run, it will have started today. Adams said that they specifically intended to shut down Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who was held to one yard (one yard!) on 13 carries.

And if Adams has his way, we’ll see the black-on-black uniforms more frequently. Adams loved the look, and he wants it to be the team’s permanent home uniform.