Jameis Winston throws another pick, as he does

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston didn’t wait long to put his particular imprint on today’s game.

Winston threw an interception on their third play from scrimmage, as the Bucs are off to a slow start against the Cardinals.

That’s his 13th of the year, moving him ahead of Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield at the moment for the top spot in the league (though it’s early yet).

The Bucs have to make some kind of decision one way or another on Winston after this year, and he continues to swing wildly between big plays of the positive and negative sort.

The Cardinals took advantage of the field position gift, and put a field goal on the board to open the game with a 3-0 lead.