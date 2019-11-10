James Bradberry inactive for Panthers at Packers

Getty Images

The Panthers are going to have to face Aaron Rodgers without their best cornerback.

James Bradberry, who was listed as questionable with a groin injury, leads the Panthers inactive list at Green Bay.

He didn’t practice last week but traveled with the team, but apparently wasn’t deemed close enough to risk him. That leaves Ross Cockrell, Javien Elliott, and Donte Jackson to try to slow down the Packers.

Also inactive for the Panthers were outside linebacker Christian Miller, tackle Greg Little, guard Bryan Witzmann, linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk, and wide receivers Brandon Zylstra and Greg Dortch.

The Packers listed wide receiver Ryan Grant, cornerback Ka’dar Hollman, cornerback Josh Jackson, offensive lineman Cole Madison, offensive lineman Adam Pankey, tight end Robert Tonyan, and running back Dexter Williams as inactive.