Jarvis Landry scores TD, but his taunting penalty costs Browns PAT

AP

The Browns opened the game by trying to go deep to Odell Beckham. The receiver was open, but Baker Mayfield missed him.

The Browns ended up scoring an opening touchdown anyway.

Mayfield completed his next four passes for 54 yards, including a 17-yard strike in the end zone to Jarvis Landry. Landry, though, drew a taunting penalty after the score.

The Bills chose to enforce the 15-yard penalty on the PAT, and Austin Seibert‘s kick was wide right. The Browns lead 6-0.

Landry caught three passes for 47 yards and the touchdown on the drive.

The Bills ended their first possession on downs, failing on a fourth-and-four play from the Browns 39 as Josh Allen threw an errant pass.