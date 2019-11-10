Jets outlast Giants 34-27 for second win of season

Getty Images

Two of the worst teams in the NFL call MetLife Stadium home and they squared off on Sunday in what was a home game for the Jets.

It was also a home win for the Jets. Sam Darnold ran for a touchdown and threw for another while safety Jamal Adams had a strong showing for the defense in a 34-27 win that lifts the Jets’ record to 2-7 on the season. They may have a chance to extend their winning ways against a 1-8 Washington team next weekend.

Adams had his second touchdown of the season when he bowled over Saquon Barkley on a blitz early in the third quarter, took the ball out of Daniel Jones‘s hands and sprinted into the end zone. Adams also stopped Jones on a fourth down quarterback sneak late in the first half and had another one of the Jets’ six sacks on the afternoon.

That comes a few days after the Jets said the air has been cleared after Adams was upset about his name coming up in trade talk and a performance like Sunday’s is a strong argument for not making a deal.

Jones was 26-of-40 for 306 yards and four touchdowns when he wasn’t being harassed in the pocket, but Barkley was a total bust as he ran 13 times for one yard. Le'Veon Bell wasn’t much better, but he scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter on one of his 18 carries for 34 yards.

Darnold was 19-of-30 for 230 yards and was able to avoid turning the ball over for the first time since returning from mononucleosis in Week Six.

The Giants have a bye in Week 11 and the 2-8 team is sure to hear questions about how much longer Pat Shurmur will be their coach. Things already felt tenuous in his second season on the job and losing to the rare team with a worse record in their own stadium won’t help matters.