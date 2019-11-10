Jets score TD on opening drive for the third straight game

Getty Images

If the Jets only had one offensive drive a game, they’d be in much better shape this season.

The Jets opened their last two games with touchdowns and they’ve done the same in Week 10 against the Giants. Sam Darnold kept the ball for a two-yard score that capped a 75-yard drive and gave the Jets a 7-0 lead in a home game against their co-tenants at MetLife Stadium.

Darnold was 7-of-7 for 63 yards on the drive, including a 19-yard completion to Jamison Crowder that accounted for the only third down conversion needed on the way to the end zone.

The Jets were outscored 49-19 after their opening score in losses to the Jaguars and Dolphins. We’ll see if they can manage any better this time.