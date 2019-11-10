Jets take 14-13 lead into halftime

Getty Images

The Jets have the slimmest of advantages after 30 minutes of play against the Giants.

Both teams scored two touchdowns during the first half of the game, but a botched snap on the second Giants extra point try meant they were unable to tie the Jets in the second quarter. The Jets, who are the nominal home team in the matchup of disappointing MetLife Stadium residents, lead 14-13 as a result.

Sam Darnold ran for the first Jets score and connected with Jamison Crowder for the second. Daniel Jones threw to wide receiver Darius Slayton for each of the Giants’ scores. Neither quarterback has turned the ball over, which is rather remarkable given the 26 turnovers they’ve put up between them this season.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur took a bit of a risk at the two minute warning when he opted to go for it on fourth-and-one from his own 39-yard line. Jones was stuffed by Jets safety Jamal Adams and others on a sneak, but the Giants escaped unscathed when the Jets managed three yards before Sam Ficken missed a 54-yard field goal try.

Neither team has run the ball well — Saquon Barkley has eight yards and Le'Veon Bell has 18 — and getting something going there may be a route to winning the battle for whatever bragging rights might exist in their shared building this season.