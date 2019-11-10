JuJu Smith-Schuster active for Steelers

Getty Images

The Steelers added wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to the injury report on Friday with a foot problem, but it isn’t going to keep him from playing against the Rams this Sunday.

Smith-Schuster is active after drawing a questionable listing to close out the week. That means he’ll get a chance to tangle with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and perhaps leave Ramsey with a higher opinion of his talents than the one he shared during the week.

Running backs James Conner, Benny Snell and Roosevelt Nix were all ruled out on Friday along with guard Ramon Foster. Quarterback Paxton Lynch, defensive end L.T. Walton and tight end Zach Gentry round out the inactives for Pittsburgh.

The Rams ruled out wide receiver Brandin Cooks as he remains in the concussion protocol. Linebacker Bryce Hager, defensive back Jake Gervase, running back John Kelly, offensive lineman Jamil Demby, offensive lineman Bobby Evans and defensive tackle Tanzel Smart are also out.