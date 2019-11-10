Kyle Rudolph’s one-handed catch gives Vikings early lead

Getty Images

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett trusts kicker Brett Maher. He trusts him so much he had him try a 57-yard field goal on the opening possession.

Garrett’s trust is not misplaced.

Maher is 10-of-14 in his career from 50 yards plus, including makes of 63 and 62 yards.

But Maher missed badly with only 2:57 gone in the game, and the Vikings took over at their own 47. Five plays later, Minnesota was in the end zone.

The Vikings scored on a 1-yard pass from Kirk Cousins to Kyle Rudolph, who made a spectacular one-handed grab and somehow managed to get both feet in bounds in the back of the end zone.

The Vikings lead 7-0 with 9:25 remaining.

Cousins went 3-for-3 for 40 yards on the first possession.