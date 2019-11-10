Kyler Murray: “Unfortunate” to end long interception-free streak

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray set a record in Sunday’s game and now he’ll try to break it before the year is out.

Murray threw his first interception since Week Four in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 30-27 loss to the Buccaneers. He had set an NFL record for rookies with his 177th straight pass attempt without being picked off — Dak Prescott was the previous record holder — and ran the streak to 211 throws before Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean snagged a pass intended for Trent Sherfield.

“When I threw it, there was no way in hell I thought he was gonna pick the ball off so it is unfortunate,” Murray said, via ESPN.com.

Murray finished the day 27-of-44 for 324 yards and three touchdowns to go with the interception. He also threw four passes after being picked off, so he just needs 208 more to break his own record.