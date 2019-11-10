Lamar Jackson is having a day as Ravens lead 42-10 in third quarter

Getty Images

It may be time for Robert Griffin III to get some playing time.

Lamar Jackson had a “Heisman moment” in the third quarter with a highlight reel, 42-yard touchdown run with 8:08 remaining in the third quarter.

He then threw his third touchdown pass on a 20-yard pass to Marquise Brown with 5:13 remaining in the third quarter.

The Ravens now lead 42-10.

Jackson is 15-for-17 for 223 yards and a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

Mark Andrews has two touchdowns, catching six passes for 53 yards.