Lamar Jackson is having a day as Ravens lead 42-10 in third quarter

It may be time for Robert Griffin III to get some playing time.
Lamar Jackson had a “Heisman moment” in the third quarter with a highlight reel, 42-yard touchdown run with 8:08 remaining in the third quarter.
He then threw his third touchdown pass on a 20-yard pass to Marquise Brown with 5:13 remaining in the third quarter.
The Ravens now lead 42-10.
Jackson is 15-for-17 for 223 yards and a perfect 158.3 passer rating.
Mark Andrews has two touchdowns, catching six passes for 53 yards.