Lamar Jackson makes another case for MVP as Ravens roll 49-13

For Lamar Jackson, it must have felt like a game against Charlotte or Marshall in 2016 when he won the Heisman Trophy. The Bengals offered little resistance in Jackson’s MVP campaign.

Jackson left after three quarters with the Ravens leading 49-10. The Bengals added a late field goal as the Ravens won easily, 49-13.

It was the fifth consecutive victory for the Ravens, who are 7-2. They have scored 37 or more points four times this season, including a season-opening 59-10 win over the one-win Dolphins.

The Bengals remained winless, falling to 0-9 and in the lead for the No. 1 overall choice.

Jackson completed 15 of 17 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns, giving him a perfect passer rating of 158.3. He also ran for 65 yards on seven carries, including a highlight-reel, 47-yard touchdown dash.

Backup quarterback Robert Griffin III had mop-up duty in the fourth quarter.

Jackson threw touchdown passes of 2 and 17 yards to tight end Mark Andrews and a 20-yard touchdown to Marquise Brown on his final pass of the day. Jackson opened his day with a 49-yard completion to Brown.

Brown made four catches for 80 yards and Andrews six for 53.

The Ravens also scored two defensive touchdowns. Marcus Peters went 89 yards to the end zone with an interception in the second quarter, his second since the Ravens acquired him, and Tyus Bowser returned a fumble 33 yards for a score in the third quarter.

Ryan Finley, making his first career start after the Bengals benched Andy Dalton, went 16-for-30 for 167 yards with a touchdown and an interception.