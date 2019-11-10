Lamar Jackson makes another case for MVP as Ravens roll 49-13

Posted by Charean Williams on November 10, 2019, 3:51 PM EST
Getty Images

For Lamar Jackson, it must have felt like a game against Charlotte or Marshall in 2016 when he won the Heisman Trophy. The Bengals offered little resistance in Jackson’s MVP campaign.

Jackson left after three quarters with the Ravens leading 49-10. The Bengals added a late field goal as the Ravens won easily, 49-13.

It was the fifth consecutive victory for the Ravens, who are 7-2. They have scored 37 or more points four times this season, including a season-opening 59-10 win over the one-win Dolphins.

The Bengals remained winless, falling to 0-9 and in the lead for the No. 1 overall choice.

Jackson completed 15 of 17 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns, giving him a perfect passer rating of 158.3. He also ran for 65 yards on seven carries, including a highlight-reel, 47-yard touchdown dash.

Backup quarterback Robert Griffin III had mop-up duty in the fourth quarter.

Jackson threw touchdown passes of 2 and 17 yards to tight end Mark Andrews and a 20-yard touchdown to Marquise Brown on his final pass of the day. Jackson opened his day with a 49-yard completion to Brown.

Brown made four catches for 80 yards and Andrews six for 53.

The Ravens also scored two defensive touchdowns. Marcus Peters went 89 yards to the end zone with an interception in the second quarter, his second since the Ravens acquired him, and Tyus Bowser returned a fumble 33 yards for a score in the third quarter.

Ryan Finley, making his first career start after the Bengals benched Andy Dalton, went 16-for-30 for 167 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Lamar Jackson makes another case for MVP as Ravens roll 49-13

  1. I’m sorry, I don’t care who you’re playing, his throwing and running ability is ridiculous and the most impossible thing to prepare for. MVP or not, stay off the Madden cover.

  4. Lamar Jackson is clearly the league MVP this year at this point in time.
    Mahomes? Nope.
    Brady? Nope.
    A-A-Ron? Nope.
    McCaffrey? Maybe.

    But there’s just a lot of past accolades clouding judgment this year. The bottom line is there’s not a lot of elite individual play this year, and honestly it’s a very short list as a consequence.

  5. Jackson is so fun to watch. I knew he had some upside but this is ridiculous. He spun around FOUR Bengals on that TD run. Talk about a highlight.

  12. Cobrala2, your list makes sense and so does your reasoning. Let me add another point:

    Of the 5 names on your list, it’s probably fair to say that the 2019 expectations were higher for McCaffery and the big-name QBs than they were for Jackson.

    So his “performance above expectations” is truly off the charts this year.

    Simms and Florio, this would make a good podcast draft topic – each of you pick your top 3 MWPs (most WATCHABLE players) of 2019.

  14. Lamar is the GOAT! He threw for 228 yards against a Division 1 college football team! Seriously, this Bengals team is probably the worst team we’ve seen in 20 years.
    That being said, Lamar is fun to watch. He’s good for the NFL. Plays hard, athletic, and no ego. I like him a lot.
    He’s improved considerably from last year.
    But let’s be honest here: the next 3 games will tell us if he’s a bonafide MVP candidate. I hope he is, but I’m not sure he will be 3 games from now.

  16. If MVP is what’s important to you, go ahead and have at it. What about Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes though? I thought they were MVP?

  17. 5thorkid said:

    Settle down…..it was against the Bungles
    ========================

    Right. And Lamar shredded the Seahawks and Patriots the last two weeks. Between now and the end of the season they’ll also face the Texans, 49ers, and Rams. If they win at least two of those three games, will that be enough evidence for you (especially since they already beat the Seahawks and Patriots)?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!