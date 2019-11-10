Le’Veon Bell says he’s playing

Getty Images

Although he’s officially questionable for today’s game against the Giants, Jets running back Le'Veon Bell says he’s good to go.

“I’m playing,” Bell wrote. “See y’all at MetLife.”

Bell wasn’t able to do a full week of practice this week because of knee and ankle injuries, but he’ll be able to play through it.

The Jets signed Bell to a lucrative contract this offseason, but he has struggled just as everyone has in their offense. So far this season he has 125 carries for 415 yards (a career-low 3.3 yards per carry) and 40 catches for 242 yards.