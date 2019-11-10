Mark Andrews has two TDs, Lamar Jackson perfect so far as Ravens remain hot

AP

The Ravens are running away from the Bengals. And throwing away. And defending away. And kicking away.

Baltimore is doing about anything it wants to do today.

Lamar Jackson is 10-for-10 thus far for 171 yards and two touchdowns. Both touchdown throws went to Mark Andrews, covering 2 and 17 yards.

The Ravens have used backup quarterback Robert Griffin with Jackson, and Jackson lateraled to Griffin downfield, with Griffin getting 9 of the 12 yards on the running play.

Andrews has four catches for 42 yards.

Mark Ingram has the team’s other touchdown on a 1-yard run. He has eight carries for 27 yards.