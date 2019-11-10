Marshon Lattimore hurt, Falcons lead Saints 13-6

Getty Images

The Saints have a guy on defense who can make an opposing receiver disappear.

But without the eraser on the field, the Falcons are writing an unexpected story.

The Falcons are up 13-6 at halftime over the Saints, controlling the clock with their ground game and making a few big plays in the passing game.

Of course, it helps the Falcons that star cornerback Marshon Lattimore hasn’t been on the field for the Saints. Lattimore went to the injury tent and the locker room, though the team hasn’t announced the nature of his injury.

The Falcons were happy to see it, as Julio Jones reeled in a 54-yard reception, part of a surprising offensive day. The 1-7 Falcons have already rushed for 85 yards, which is more than their per-game average (68.5), which is 29th in the league.

The Saints are also without left guard Andrus Peat, who was taken to the locker room with an injury after being beaten badly a few times in the first half.

UPDATE 2:41 p.m. ET: The Saints announced that Lattimore is questionable with a thigh injury.