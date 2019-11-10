Matthew Stafford is week-to-week with broken bones in his back

Posted by Mike Florio on November 10, 2019, 10:36 AM EST
Getty Images

As undesirable conditions go, broken bones in the back reside not far down the list from rabies. But that’s what Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has. (Not rabies.)

PFT has confirmed that Stafford has broken bones in his back, and that his status is currently week-to-week, and that he simply needs time to heal. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Stafford “desperately” wanted to play on Sunday at Chicago, but doctors have intervened and will prevent him from doing so.

Adam Schefter of ESPN initially reported that Stafford has broken bones in his back, and that he is currently week-to-week.

Stafford insisted on Wednesday that he’ll be “good to go” on Sunday, and by all appearances he has fought through the pain associated with the condition.

It’s unclear which bones are broken in Stafford’s back. From time to time, players suffer tranverse process fractures — the small bones that flare rom the verterbrae. It’s a painful condition, but it doesn’t entail risk of injury to the spinal cord.

Matthew Stafford’s toughness cannot be questioned. Ten years ago this month, Stafford forced his way back onto the field to deliver a win over the Browns after suffering a shoulder injury. Chances are that he’ll find his way back into action sooner than later this time around; if, however, the Lions lose two or three games without him, the smartest long-term play for the franchise and its franchise quarterback could be to shut him down for the rest of the season and let him fully heal.

But Stafford simply isn’t wired that way. Although he did miss time early in his career due to injury, he has consistently and persistently toughed it out for 136 straight games, starting ever game since the outset of the 2011 season despite a variety of injuries that, before today, hadn’t kept him on the sideline.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Matthew Stafford is week-to-week with broken bones in his back

  1. This sounds like the type of injury Carr had, he only missed one week if I’m not mistaken and Stafford is one tough cookie, so I doubt he”l be out long.

  2. I’m wondering why Stafford has broken bones in his back? While not perfect, the O-line has kept him safer than in past years, and I don’t recall any big hits. I think he had a similar problem last year or the year before. He’s been a great QB throughout his tenure and is having the best season of his career. Best wishes to him for a full recovery, however long it takes.

  3. Bad news. Lions get jobbed by Packers refs and now this. Hope the Lions win anyway.

  5. If he gets on the field and reinjures the area even more he’ll be regretting doing so 10-15 years from now. Back injuries add up and can effect you dramatically later in life.

    Respect him for his toughness and willingness to get out there with such an injury, but he should protect the later years of his life by letting it heal.

  7. joetoronto says:
    November 10, 2019 at 10:38 am

    This sounds like the type of injury Carr had, he only missed one week if I’m not mistaken and Stafford is one tough cookie, so I doubt he”l be out long.

    ________________________________

    Yea, the guy is a tough cookie that got swept by the Trubisky and Daniel last year…..what a disappointing career this kid has had on that miserable franchise in Detroit.

  8. This guy is one of the most underrated players in the league — tough as nails and tough in the clutch. I am not a Lions fan but I tip my hat to Stafford for never creating drama, always playing hard, and being supremely skilled. The knuckleheads like AB receive the media buzz. But it is guys like Stafford, who go about doing their job quietly and with class, who make the league great. Well wishes for a speedy and full recovery.

  11. He’s a tremendous athlete, really is a shame. I would like bring this tough sob to the White House with Conan.

  12. He’s so tough and has such a great career record against above .500 teams….he must be a first ballot HOFer right. Look at all his yards thrown, and how tough he is. Might be top 3 all time….Lion QB

  14. Still a better QB than Cousins.
    ———
    Stafford was the 1st overall pick in the draft, Cousins only a 4th round pick. Cousins has more than lived up to his draft selection, Stafford not so much. And no, I’d rather have Cousins straight up then Stafford, too. You’re wrong about everything.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!