Mecole Hardman busts loose, Chiefs up 29-20

Getty Images

The Chiefs and Titans have been going back and forth for much of the afternoon, but the Chiefs have moved back in front by a couple of scores early in the fourth quarter.

Rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman and quarterback Patrick Mahomes deserve the applause for getting them there. Mahomes stepped up in the pocked and jumped to clear the defensive line while hitting Hardman for a solid gain over the middle of the field on a third down. Hardman then turned on the jets for a 63-yard sprint into the end zone and the extra point put the Chiefs up 29-20 with just under 12 minutes to play.

The Chiefs got the first score of the second half when Mahomes hit Tyreek Hill for a touchdown that snapped a 13-13 tie. Harrison Butker missed the extra point and the Titans were back on top three plays later when Derrick Henry broke loose for a 68-yard touchdown.

Chris Jones got a sack to end another Titans drive near midfield on the first play of the fourth quarter and the Chiefs used the ensuing punt to set up their move to a nine-point lead.