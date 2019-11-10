Mitchell Schwartz’s ironman streak ends

Getty Images

For all the interest paid to their quarterback, the Chiefs had to deal with an injury Sunday that snapped a monumental run of good fortune and toughness.

Right tackle Mitchell Schwartz left the game in the second quarter to get a knee injury checked out, which snapped a streak of 7,894 consecutive snaps. Per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, that was the longest such streak among active players in the league.

“It was weird,” Schwartz said. “I’ve never done that before. I knew something didn’t feel right, [but] nothing broken or anything like that.”

It was the first time in his seven-plus years he’s missed any time, including a meaningless 2017 regular season finale when other starters were rested.

He returned in the third quarter and played the entire second half, starting another streak.