Mitchell Trubisky: Breakthrough or not, we got the win

Bears head coach Matt Nagy was “all about positivity” this week as the team tried to snap a four-game losing streak and it will be easier to come up with reasons to smile this week.

The Bears held off the Lions for a 20-13 win that will make it a bit easier to stumble across a working television around the team’s facility.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was the one who asked for them to be turned off last week amid mounting criticism of him and the team, but he was able to block out the noise long enough to throw three touchdowns against Detroit. The fact that the Lions were without quarterback Matthew Stafford will discount the win for some, although Trubisky took a page from Nagy’s book by accentuating the positive in his postgame comments.

“It just feels good to win,” Trubisky said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “When you go through tough things, I think you’ve just got to remember why you play this game. You just love to play this game and you love the guys you play with. That’ll get you through anything. Just continue to stick together, feed off your teammates, and believe that you’re going to have a breakthrough. Whether you describe today as a breakthrough or not, we got the win.”

After playing poorly and losing four straight games, one game probably won’t qualify as a breakthrough for anyone but the Bears have given themselves a chance to make one with the Rams, Giants and a rematch with the Lions next up on the docket.