Packers hang on for win over the Panthers

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 10, 2019, 7:44 PM EST
Getty Images

At the end of the first half, with two seconds on the clock and a single yard to cover, the Packers kept the ball on the ground rather than letting Aaron Rodgers throw it.

In a micro view, it was a bad decision. As a theme, it was a good sign for the future.

The Packers improved to 8-2 with a nerve-wracking 24-16 win over the Panthers, hammering them in the second half with a run game and a defense which should serve them well the rest of the way.

The Packers rushed for 163 yards as a team, with running back Aaron Jones totaling 93 yards and three touchdowns. With that kind of output, Rodgers didn’t have to do the things he’s so often done on his own. That’s the kind of thing that will help as they look to the rest of the regular season and postseason.

While the Panthers (5-4) got the big stop at the end of the second quarter — when the Packers opted against a chip shot field goal for a seven-point lead — the Packers gashed them in the second half. It was the kind of cumulative breakdown of run defense that happens when teams have to defend long drives, in cold weather, with an offense that offers a slim margin of error.

Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen has found success while operating with a safety net, but it wasn’t there for large portions of Sunday. He fumbled the ball away (his fifth of the year) and threw an interception to lose his second career start. The Panthers have won with him on the field in his other five starts this year, but losses against the 49ers and Packers may have exposed them as a clear step below the playoff-level teams in the NFC.

He was still able to get the Panthers into position to possibly tie the game with a touchdown and two-point conversion, but Christian McCaffrey was ruled a yard short of the end zone, and replay upheld the call on the field.

It was a strong performance for Allen on the whole, as he threw for a career-high 307 yards.

Permalink 40 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

40 responses to “Packers hang on for win over the Panthers

  9. Another glorious win for the most successful franchise in in NFL history.

    Let’s all take a moment to bask in the magnificent splendor of the mighty Green Bay Packers.

  10. Tough loss for the Panthers. Looked to me like McCaffrey probably broke the plane, but I get there was not enough visual evidence to overturn. Kyle Allen is going to be a really good QB if he can get the ball security issues under control.

  12. The officiating carried the Panthers the length of the field that last drive. The QB committed grounding with abandon, Offensive PI ignored, and on the last play – the lineman tried to pull McCaffrey across the goal line – a rule that they conveniently just decide not to enforce. 8 and 2 going into the Bye. GPG

  15. Not many people had GB 8-2 heading into their bye, I will gladly take it, hopefully the rest does them well and the extra prep time helps going to play a very tough SF team on the road.

  17. Tougher than it should have been. Rodgers just isn’t Rodgers anymore. He’s still a good QB but can’t carry the team anymore. LaFleur is a rookie coach and it shows in some of his play calling and decisions. Pettine’s defense barely held on.

  18. bunners1 says:
    November 10, 2019 at 7:51 pm
    Tougher than it should have been. Rodgers just isn’t Rodgers anymore. He’s still a good QB but can’t carry the team anymore. LaFleur is a rookie coach and it shows in some of his play calling and decisions. Pettine’s defense barely held on.

    ———————

    Apparently you don’t know the Packers are 8-2.

  19. This has been bird football.

    Cheap, cheap, cheap!

    Congrats to our Packers.

  22. Yet another tainted win by the Packers. The biggest fake record in history.

    I’ve never seen a fan base cry endlessly. Every day every post. There really needs to be alot of man cards revoked in that dreary state.

  23. Why was that offsides blown dead at the end of the game? Oh that’s right because Allen’s name is not Rodgers who get a free play on everyone of those.

    I’ll admit I did not see how tough it was going to be to beat Green Bay at home this year. I had no idea how badly the NFL wants Rodgers in the playoffs one last time.

  24. McCaffrey was clearly stopped short and a teammate tried to carry him over into the end zone. I don’t think they let you do that.

  25. Young LaFleur tries his best to lose this game. You can’t have heavy personnel in the game on that 4th to end the half. Get Adams in the field. Everyone knew that run was coming. I also think he should have gone for the 4th and 3 to end the game. 8-2 and a nice time for a bye. San Francisco in two weeks is going to be a big one!! Go Pack!!

  27. Packers are pretenders. Average to poor D. Average qb. Arm is gone. Runs around in pocket on most important plays. Misses wide open recievers. Never recovered arm since broken collar bone. Arrogant. Dont like this team. They like themselves.

  28. Bogus P.I call on Lazard, intentional grounding call ignored, trying to pull a back across the goal line…. Yeah those refs were definitely in the Packers back pocket 🙄

    8-2 going into the bye.

    Scoreboard.

  30. Liberalsruineverything says:
    November 10, 2019 at 7:46 pm

    Yet another tainted win by the Packers. The biggest fake record in history.
    _____________________

    From a trumpanzee? The irony is funny indeed.

  31. Young LaFleur tries his best to lose this game. You can’t have heavy personnel in the game on that 4th to end the half. Get Adams in the field. Everyone knew that run was coming.

    ////

    Pettine calls the plays on defense.

  32. Something about a hard-fought Packer win at Lambeau in the snow. Great game and props to the Carolina team and fans for a game effort.
    Game Balls:
    Pack front 7 run defense – McCaffrey got a score, but for most of the game, he was held well below his recent game averages/results;
    Kevin King: dude balled most of the game and made some key breakups – cover;
    Lambeau Crowd: loudest I have heard in a while;
    Pack Run Offense – Jamaal Williams in particular was just punishing guys. AJ – plays MUCH bigger then his size.

    Lame Calls:
    TE pass defense poor. Greg Olsen stud play until the latter part of the last, failed drive by Carolina. That’s when Pettine finally started manning up on Olsen;
    Red Zone decision right before half. I would have taken the FG;
    Poor calls by officials on: 1. McCoy with near sack of Rodgers and roughing passer at end of first half; 2. Non-call of intentional grounding on Allen on last drive by Carolina. 3. Offsides on Smith was tacky-tacky on same drive, but I’m a homer.

    Important win by Pack as they stay ahead of Vikings regardless of their outcome tonight. Tick-tock.

  34. cheeseisfattening blathers like a moron:
    November 10, 2019 at 7:58 pm
    Why was that offsides blown dead at the end of the game? Oh that’s right because Allen’s name is not Rodgers who get a free play on everyone of those.

    I’ll admit I did not see how tough it was going to be to beat Green Bay at home this year. I had no idea how badly the NFL wants Rodgers in the playoffs one last time.

    ———————————————————

    First, how pathetic is your life that you obsess over the Packers so much? I feel pity and yet laugh at you at the same time…anyway, I was here to teach. There’s not a more clueless fan base than that of the Vikings.

    There were two offside type calls at the end of the game. Unabated to the QB is always stopped. Whether it’s Rodgers or anybody. I know you watch every second of every Packers game so you’ve seen it. The second came on 4th down and the play did continue because Preston Smith did jump offside, but stopped moving so the play continued on.

    In the future please ask when you don’t understand. Fans of other teams are really nice and will explain the game to you.

  35. This is why no one takes Viking fans seriously. While everyone with working eyes saw the intentional grounding that wasn’t called and didn’t see an offsides that was called (to extend the final drive), Viking fans are whining about the Packer refs yet again. What a pathetic bunch. Hear them tell it we should be 0-10 right now. Good news is that in a few hours they’ll be very quiet.

  36. What a game, hard fought until the end.
    What a great way to bounce back after last Sunday’s West Coast debacle.
    Love November football played outside the way it was meant to be played. (Sorry, arena football sucks!)

    8-2 going into their bye is very sweet.
    Time to rest up, heal up and prepare for the stretch drive.
    Niners remain dead ahead and will definitely be a tough row to hoe.

    The Barneys will cry and whine into their stale lutefisk, they always do and it will simply never change.
    But that’s quite alright, as their tears are just so damn delicious.

  38. shlort says:
    November 10, 2019 at 8:06 pm
    The whining about the refs is getting pretty old.
    —=
    no what’s getting old is the blatant bad calls in favor of the Packers every home game. That need to stop first

  39. Green bay had 10 penalties against and Carolina only 5. So there is that fact, which is contrary to the Vikings fans claims. Don’t let facts get in the way though.

  40. Yet another tainted win by the Packers. The biggest fake record in history.
    _____________________

    From a trumpanzee? The irony is funny indeed.
    ——
    Lol, good call.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!