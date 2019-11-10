Panthers get early lead at Green Bay

The Panthers are Kyle Allen‘s team for the rest of the regular season, and he continued to do the things he has done while subbing for the injured Cam Newton.

After enjoying the field position provided by his defense, Allen staked the Panthers to a 7-0 lead at Green Bay.

His 38-yard catch-and-run to D.J. Moore was nice, and then being able to dump it to Christian McCaffrey to get close, then he found Curtis Samuel in the front corner of the end zone for the score.

Allen has played competently in Newton’s absence, winning five of his six starts, but will likely have to make more plays as the season goes on and the competition improves. Including today.